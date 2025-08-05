Scary videos have emerged from Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, where a sudden cloudburst triggered massive flooding and destruction today, August 5. Videos from the ground show powerful torrents of water sweeping through the town, dragging debris, homes, and belongings in its path. One chilling clip shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan captured the exact moment the floodwaters engulfed the village, with locals' screams of panic echoing in the background. Another video showed the aftermath, a devastated landscape buried under mud and rubble. The Kheer Ganga river overflowed violently, submerging parts of the market area and prompting urgent rescue efforts. Locals have been urged to stay away from the riverbanks as search operations continue. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Indian Army Mobilises Troops to Carry Out Rescue Operations After Cloud Burst in Uttarakhand’s Dharali Area.

Scary Visuals Emerge From Uttarkashi Flooding

Water will always find a way, best is to stay away from it. Look natures fury in Uttrakashi, where instant flooding in Khir Ganga river just happened. pic.twitter.com/rXfowHC7Rq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 5, 2025

Dharali Devastated After Sudden Cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Heartbreaking visuals from ground zero in Uttarkashi. The entire town is covered in debris and water levels continue to rise. This monsoon is turning into a nightmare. Prayers for all those affected. #Uttarkashi pic.twitter.com/C7Gy6p6R7l — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 5, 2025

