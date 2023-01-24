#UttarPradesh: A Dalit boy, aged 10 years, was killed by a group of upper caste men over a property dispute in Badaun district.



The police said that the matter is being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem.@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ldT5I9iw0w— IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2023

