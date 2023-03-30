Two Indian-origin men allegedly duped a 78-year-old woman in Massachusetts for over $100,000 via a computer virus scam. The duo has been arrested, the police said. The accused, Nikit S Yadav (22) and Raj Vipul Patel (21) of Parsippany in New Jersey were involved in a computer virus scheme and demanded funds from the victim to remove unwanted items from their computer. The victim called a tech support number to assist with an issue with her computer last week, IANS reported. US: Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Attempt to Murder, Child Abuse for Driving Tesla off Cliff With Family Inside; All Occupants Survive.

Elderly Massachusetts Woman Loses $100,000 in Computer Virus Scam:

#NewYork: Two Indian-origin men arrested for allegedly stealing over $100,000 from a 78 year-old woman in Massachusetts via a computer virus scam, police said. pic.twitter.com/CIURL5lYop — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2023

