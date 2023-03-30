Days after 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Best Documentary Short Subject Category Oscars, Prime Minister Narendra invited its director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, on Thursday (March 30) to appreciate the kind of work they have done. "They had made India very proud," he tweeted. The Elephant Whisperers: Oscar-Winning Documentary's Leads Bomman and Bellie Pose With Oscar Trophy (View Pic).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets 'The Elephant Whisperers' Team

"The cinematic brilliance and success of '#TheElephantWhisperers' has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud," PM tweeted after meeting the two ladies. — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)