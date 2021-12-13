Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm. He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

Varanasi | PM Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1300 hours and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor at around 1320 hours today pic.twitter.com/71KNBh4D9X — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)