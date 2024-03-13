The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, March 13, acquitted a stepfather who was convicted in 2015 for sexually assaulting and raping his minor daughter in 2014. The division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain observed that there were multiple reasons to grant the benefit of the doubt to the convict. The court also said that the victim's testimony did not inspire much confidence. The bench also noted that during cross-examination, the victim claimed that her earlier testimony was given at the behest of her grandmother who was fed up with the alcoholic nature of her stepfather. The high court bench also noted that the cousin, mother and grandmother of the victim did not support the prosecution's case and that the DNA report was also of no avail to the State. HC on Mothers: Student Certificates Must Have Mother's Name, It Is Archaic To Not Recognise Mothers, Says Delhi High Court.

