The Delhi High Court recently said that the names of mothers must also be reflected in a student's certificates, degrees and other educational documents where the parent's name is to be mentioned. The high court bench of Justice C Hari Shankar further stated that just as a daughter and son are equally entitled to be recognised as the children of a couple, the mother and father are also equally entitled to be recognised as parents of the child. "To even question or deny this would suggest an archaic and unrealistic notion of gender difference, which is a notion that has clearly outstayed its welcome," the judge added. Stray Dog Menace in Delhi: Feeding Stray Dogs Is Making Them Territorial, Leading to Attacks on People, Says High Court.

HC on Mothers

