A video of a drunk man sitting in the middle of a highway in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The now-viral video shows the man creating a nuisance in the middle of the highway as he sits there and yells. The incident took place near the DM's office. Taking cognizance of the video, the Uttar Pradesh police took custody of the man and dropped him off safely at his house. Video: Drunk Man Parades inside Sohsarai Police Station in Bihar's Nalanda, Raises 'Vande Mataram' Slogan; Arrested.

Drunk Man Sits in Middle of Highway:

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना रॉबर्ट्सगंज क्षेत्र के पीआरवी द्वारा मौके पर पहुचकर उक्त व्यक्ति को सुरक्षित उसके घर पर छोड़ दिया गया । मौके पर यातायात सुचारु रुप से जारी है । — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) November 1, 2022

