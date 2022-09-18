The Excise Department destroyed expired liquor worth Rupees one and a half crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Thousands of liquor bottles were destroyed by bulldozers after which the video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The Excise Department took such an action for the first time. According to the department, these beer and liquor bottles expired more than 6 months ago, therefore it was destroyed. Further investigation is being done to know if some of these expired beer bottles were sold in the market.

Watch Video:

MP :आबकारी विभाग ने भोपाल में शराब की नदियां बहा दीं! डेढ़ करोड़ मूल्य की बियर को आबकारी विभाग ने किया नष्ट। एक लाख से ज़्यादा बियर की बाटल पर चला बुलडोजर। एक्सपायर्ड बियर थी। pic.twitter.com/tHoyM0KTE4 — Izhar Hasan Khan (@izharihk) September 17, 2022

