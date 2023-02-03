Strange cases are coming to light during the board examination being held in Bihar. While on the first day of the examination, a boy panicked and fainted after finding himself to be a single boy among five hundred girls, a similar case has also come to light from Chhapra. After a female constable slapped the student who was cheating in the examination, another girl student fainted due to fear after hearing the sound of the slap. The slap was so strong that the other student fainted on hearing its sound. The girl was later taken to hospital. Video: Student Panics, Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girls At Examination Centre in Bihar’s Nalanda; Admitted to Hospital.

Girl Faints After Hearing Sound of Slap:

