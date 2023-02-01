Bihar Board Exam 2023 has started on Wednesday. However, an unusual incident has come to light from an examination center in Nalanda district of Bihar. A student identified as Manish Shankar who went to examination centre to appear for class 12th examination, suddenly fainted in panic after which he was admitted to the hospital. The student was horrified after he found himself to be a single boy among 500 girls in his exam centre. He was immediately rushed to hospital. However, he missed his examination. Viral Video: Two Bike-Borne Robbers Try To Steal From Couple, Man Foils Robbery Bid and Teaches Them a Lesson.

Boy Faints After Finding Himself Alone Among 500 Girl Students:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)