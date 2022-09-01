A video has gone viral on social media which shows two girls kicking, punching each other fiercely and pulling each other’s hair outside a coaching centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. In the video the two girls, enraged with each other, can be seen engaged in a heated fight. While some can be seen trying to distance the two but they continue to fight. Spectators continued to record a video of the fight. Viral Video: Six-Feet-Long Cobra Found in Moving Bus in Karnataka Leaves Passengers in Panic

