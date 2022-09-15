A hair-raising video has surfaced on the internet where a man trying to snatch a mobile phone from a train passenger through the window was caught by some passengers who held him by his hands. As a result, the thief was dangling outside the moving train's window. The passengers did not let him go even after the train started moving. Reportedly, the thief was dragged till the next station. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Watch Video:

