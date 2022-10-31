At least three persons were injured after a portion of a slab collapsed from the first floor of a grounds-plus-three- storey building in Thane's Kalwa. The incident took place at 43 Vikrant housing society on Monday morning. The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Thane: Three Dead, One Injured After Part of Building Slab Collapses in Ulhasnagar; Rescue Operation Underway.

Slab of Building Collapses:

Slab collapses from first floor of a ground-plus-three-storey building at 43 Vikrant housing society in #Kalwa on Monday morning. Two persons injured. pic.twitter.com/u1OLKSu1JW — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 31, 2022

