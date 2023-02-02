People thrashed three youths over suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur. The video of this beating has now surfaced. Residents alleged that the thieves had entered the house at night with the intention of stealing. However, the residents of the locality caught them and thrashed them fiercely before handing one of them to police as the other two absconded from the scene. Later police was informed who reached the spot and started probe in the matter. Viral Video of Naked Woman Ringing Doorbells and Knocking People's Doors in Night Creates Panic in Rampur Village, Police Launch Probe.

Thieves Thrashed in Hamirpur:

#हमीरपुर बीती रात तीन युवक एक घर में चोरी की नियत से घुसे,पड़ोसियों ने एक युवक को चोरी करते मौके पर पकड़ा,पकड़े गए युवक को लोगों ने जमकर पीटा,चोरों की पिटाई का वीडियो हुआ वायरल,बिवांर थाना कस्बे का बताया जा रहा वीडियो pic.twitter.com/HfyWC74ewj — ठाkur Ankit Singh (@ankit_singh08) February 2, 2023

