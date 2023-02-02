Police have launched probe after video on social media showed a naked woman ringing doorbells and knocking on the doors of residents at Milak village in Rampur. The incident was caught on CCTV camera on January 29 night. Police said that they are scanning all the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to gather details about the naked woman and have increased patrolling in the area during night. The incident has caused panic in the area and locals are demanding answers from the cops. Telangana Shocker: Angry Mob Thrashes Dalit Man As Police Watch Silently, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Naked Woman Rings Doorbell in Rampur:

किये गये टविट के सम्बन्ध में थाना मिलक रामपुर पुलिस द्वारा टीम गठित कर निगरानी की जा रही है — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) February 2, 2023

