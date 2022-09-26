In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a woman fell from the train at Andheri railway station and got stuck between the platforms. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 27-second video clip, a train can be seen arriving at Andheri railway station when a woman trying to get down, falls and gets stuck between the platform and the train. As the video moves further, people can be seen rushing to her aide. Video: Bulldozer Goes Down Into River While Razing 100-Year-Old Bridge in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Driver Escapes Unhurt.

Woman Falls off Train at Andheri

