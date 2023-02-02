A video has surfaced on social media, showing a woman thrashing a man for molesting her. The incident has been reported from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the man allegedly molested a woman, following which she fought back and gave the man a befitting punishment. Angered and enraged over the man's advances, the woman took out her slippers and thrashed the man in full public view. Bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral Video of Naked Woman Ringing Doorbells and Knocking People's Doors in Night Creates Panic in Rampur Village, Police Launch Probe.

Woman Thrashes Eve-Teaser:

