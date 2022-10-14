A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu, a fan of Virat Kohli, allegedly killed his friend, who was a supporter of Rohit Sharma. The deceased has been identified as P Vignesh. He was allegedly killed by 24-year-old S Dharamraj. Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Tamil Nadu Families Returning Home After Cases Unearth.

According to reports, Dharamraj killed Vignesh after their argument over Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers of Bangalore (RCB). "During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli," officials were quoted as saying. The accused allegedly attacked Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians' fan Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with cricket bat.

