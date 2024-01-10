Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, while pronouncing the judgement in Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Case on Wednesday, said that the Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on June 21, 2022. Narwekar said that the Shinde faction had an overwhelming majority of 37 out of 55 MLAs when the rival factions emerged. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Starts Reading Verdict (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Case

