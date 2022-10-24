On Monday, PM Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak on being elected as the leader of the Conservative party and becoming the new Prime Minister of UK. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030." PM Modi also extended greetings of Diwali to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians. "As we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership." he added. After being elected as UK PM, Rishi Sunak said, "UK is a great country but we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability&unity & I'll make it my utmost priority to bring our party&country together as that's the only way we'll overcome challenges &build a better future for our children & grandchildren."

PM Modi Congratulates Rishi Sunak

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

