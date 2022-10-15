A 108-feet high National Flag was installed at Langate Park in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army released a stunning video of the same. The video shows the flag being installed at Langate Park in Handwara. According to reports, the flag has been installed by civil administration in association with HDFC Bank to instill the spirit of nationalism among the local populace, the Indian Army officials said. UPPET Exam 2022: #UPPET Trends on Twitter As Students Throng Railway Stations in Large Numbers for UP Exam, See Pics and Videos of Crowded Trains and Platforms.

108-Feet High National Flag Installed at Langate Park in Handwara

#WATCH | A 108-feet high National Flag installed at Langate Park in Handwara, J&K The flag has been installed by civil administration with HDFC Bank to instil the spirit of nationalism among the local populace, say Indian Army officials. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Yzh0Eubbrd — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

