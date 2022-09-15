Nora Fatehi has appeared before Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for questioning in connection to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case. This is the second time that the actress has been summoned by the Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in the case. The video of her arriving at EOW office in Delhi has surfaced online. Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at EOW Office in Delhi in Connection With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

Nora Fatehi Arrives At EOW Office In Delhi

#WATCH | Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/9zSenoEDLP — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

