After the Government of India announced a new scheme for recruitment in the Indian Army named Agnipath, controversy has started in several parts of the country over it. Students in Bihar’s Chhapra vandalised bus and burnt tyres against this decision of the government. The students are opposing the 4-year plan.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bihar: Youth demonstrate in Chhapra, burn tyres and vandalise a bus in protest against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentSchemepic.twitter.com/Ik0pYK26KY — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)