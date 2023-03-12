Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday. Targeting the congress party, PM Modi said in Mandya district that while his government was busy working for the poor people, the Congress party was busy digging his grave. His remark was an apparent reference to the Congress' ‘kabr khudegi’ slogan which had stirred a political controversy in February. PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, IIT Dharwad in Karnataka Today.

PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress

#WATCH | Congress is dreaming of 'digging a grave of Modi'. Congress is busy in 'digging a grave of Modi' while Modi is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway & easing the lives of poor: PM Modi in Mandya #KarnatakaElections2023pic.twitter.com/sCA140Xwex — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

