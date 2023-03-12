Bengaluru, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project which will reduce travel time from 3 hrs to 75 minutes, IIT Dharwad, and "longest" railway platform in the world during his sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year, on Sunday.

In all the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, during his visit to the state, which is also being seen with political significance, ahead of Assembly polls by May. PM Narendra Modi is God, Says Karnataka Youth Who Breached Security to Garland Him.

According to an official release, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya, and thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Poll-Bound State on March 12; Congress Presses for Model Code of Conduct.

In what is being seen as the highpoint of the visit, Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes, the release said, adding that it will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crores.

The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

Modi is expected to hold a road show in Mandya and address a large gathering at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk after inaugurating the projects, during the visit to the Vokkaliga dominated district, which is of political significance for the ruling BJP, ahead of Assembly polls.

Mandya is part of the Old Mysuru region, where BJP is considered to be weak, and is focusing on winning more seats in the belt, aimed at returning to power with an absolute majority.

Modi will later travel to Hubballi-Dharwad, where he will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by him in February 2019.

Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs.

He will also dedicate to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.

Modi is also scheduled to address a large gathering at the event, where he will also dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, the release said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region, and for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1,040 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores, the release added.

