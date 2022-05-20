Light rains in parts of Delhi on Saturday provided a much-needed respite from the scorching heat in the national capital. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Drizzles on Saturday have surely bought joy among the Delhites.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi receives light rainfall and wind this evening, bringing some respite from the heat. Visuals near Delhi Airport. pic.twitter.com/ZhBGOcOala — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Check it Out:

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall this evening. Visuals from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/llwUKZP8OJ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

