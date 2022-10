WATCH | For a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters & during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research & development for two decades: Defence Minister @rajnathsingh@IAF_MCC @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/XD101A95fR— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 3, 2022

