In an outrageous incident, the flags of the Khalistan movement were found tied to the boundary wall and gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

