Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night. Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those greedy for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily decrying war, poverty, and greedy consumerism. Scroll down to watch Pope Francis's Christmas message and 'urbi et orbi' blessing ceremony. Christmas 2022 Midnight Mass Live Streaming From Vatican City, Rome: Watch Live Online From The Midnight Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Doordarshan.

