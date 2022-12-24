Christmas is here and so is midnight Mass. On Christmas Eve, the Midnight Mass is held, which is a very well-liked holiday tradition. The first liturgy of Christmastide that starts at midnight is known as Midnight Mass. The Mass is held in remembrance of Jesus' birth. Every year the midnight mass takes place inside St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Christmas 2022 Celebrations: From St Paul’s Cathedral To St. Andrew’s Church; 5 Popular Churches In Kolkata That You Should Visit During Xmas.

Christmas 2022 Midnight Mass Live Streaming on Doordarshan National:

WATCH LIVE - From Vatican City , Rome : The Midnight Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, tonight at 11:55 pm on @DDNational & Live-Stream on www https://t.co/4TZuhtvnuH pic.twitter.com/6Z8BoEFCu2 — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) December 24, 2022

Christmas 2022 Midnight Mass Live Streaming in English on Vatican News:

Christmas 2022 Midnight Mass Live Streaming in Italian on Vatican News:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)