In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a police van carrying Shradhha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla was allegedly attacked by 2 men carrying swords. According to reports, the police van was attacked by two men who claimed to be from Hindu Sena. The incident took place outside FSL office in Delhi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, two men can be seen running with swords behind the police van carrying Shradhha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla. As the video moves further, a cop can be seen asking the protestors to go back. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: UP Man Arrested Over Derogatory Comments Against Victim.

Police Van Carrying Accused Aftab Poonawalla Attacked

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

