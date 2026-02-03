Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (NSE: ADANIPORTS) rose sharply in early trade on Tuesday, February 3, increasing nearly 8%. The stock was trading at INR 585.45, down INR 1,515.50 on the NSE at around 9:40 am IST. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has seen its investment rating downgraded from Hold to Sell as of February 2, reflecting a shift in technical indicators and valuation metrics despite robust financial performance and strong long-term returns. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 3, 2026: Ather Energy, RailTel and Tata Chemicals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Adani Ports Share Price Today, February 3:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)