On the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas, fireworks were displayed as the Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated in Punjab. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas. The famous Guru Ramdas was the 4th Sikh Guru and has immense contributions to Sikh history. PM Modi said that Guru Ramdas Ji made an indelible contribution to Sikh history emphasising service and compassion.

Fireworks Displayed at Golden Temple in Amritsar

#WATCH | Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated and fireworks displayed on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas pic.twitter.com/T7jrR8tYcW — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

