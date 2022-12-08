Thousands of devotees thronged in large numbers to temples in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Thursday to celebrate the 'Karthigai Pournami' festival. Karthigai Pournami also known as Kartika Deepam is a festival of lights that is observed mainly by Hindu Tamils, and also by adherents in the regions of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Sri Lanka. Navratri 2022: Devotees Perform ‘Maha Aarti’ at Temple in Gujarat’s Surat Amid Celebrations on Eighth Day of Navratri (Watch Video).

Devotees Thronged in Large Numbers to Temples:

#WATCH | Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu | Devotees thronged in large numbers to temples to celebrate 'Karthigai Pournami' festival pic.twitter.com/ADs8VVIgPU — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

