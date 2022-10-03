Navratri is being celebrated in full swing in the country. The festival, which is celebrated for nine days, has entered the eighth day. Devotees in Gujarat today performed Maha Aarti at a temple in Surat. In the video, devotees can be seen in large numbers singing and performing aarti at the temple. Navratri is a nine day festival that signifies glory of good over evil. The festival is being celebrated to mark the victory of Maa Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. Also Read | Navratri 2022: Navneet Rana Plays Garba, Takes Everyone by Surprise With Her Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Watch: Devotees Performing Maha Aarti in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees perform 'Maha aarti' at a temple in Surat amid celebrations on the eighth day of the #Navaratri festival pic.twitter.com/bL09yzFtna — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)