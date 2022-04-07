Janak Ram, Minister of Mines and Geology of Bihar, is calling for a ban on the use of loudspeakers in masjids and during azan. He said that "restrictions are imposed on using loudspeakers during festivals of Holi, Diwali and Chhath Puja. Law should be the same for all sects. Mosques should be stopped from using loudspeakers."

Check Tweet:

#WATCH Restrictions are imposed on using loudspeakers during festivals of Holi, Diwali & Chhath Puja..Law should be the same for all sects....mosques should be stopped from using loudspeakers: Bihar cabinet minister Janak Ram pic.twitter.com/5zSIfGzVlf — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

