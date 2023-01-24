Tamil Nadu minister SM Nasar threw a stone at DMK workers in Tiruvallur after an alleged delay in getting a chair for him. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he is seen getting angry on some person, then suddenly he loses his temper. A couple of DMK functionaries, who were with the minister, can be heard laughing in the background. Tamil Nadu: DMK Temporarily Suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy For Derogatory Remarks Against Governor RN Ravi.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for delaying in bringing chairs for him to sit pic.twitter.com/Q3f52Zjp7F — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

