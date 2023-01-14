The DMK on Saturday temporarily suspended Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for the party's unlawful activities pertaining to his derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, reported news agency ANI. Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked controversy after he said that “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down.” Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Asks DMK MLAs Not to Make Distasteful Remarks Against Governor RN Ravi During Assembly Session

DMK Suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy:

DMK temporarily suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for party unlawful activities pertaining to his remarks regarding the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)