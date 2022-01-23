Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old youth from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups on fingertips in one minute. Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, during his attempt, broke the past record of 105 push-ups by doing 109 in one minute. This attempt was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)