In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a clash broke out between two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the incident, two women had minor injuries. "Complaint registered, 2 guards detained," DCP Noida said. Dog Attack Continues in Noida: Stray Dog Attacks Girl at Golden Palms Society, Security Guards Saves Her (Watch Video).

Clash Brakes Between Two Groups in Noida

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida (Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)