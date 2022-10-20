The terror of stray dogs is taking a toll in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. After a shocking incident took place two days ago, another brutal incident has come to light. In a video that has surfaced online, a stray dog can be seen running behind a girl at Golden Palms Society and trying to attack her. However, the girl has a narrow escape as the security guard of the building comes to her rescue and warns the dog away. The video was caught on the CCTV camera of the residential building. The incident comes to light after a girl was mauled to death in Noida. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

Stray Dog Menace Takes Its Toll in Noida

#नोएडा में आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक कम होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। दो दिन पहले हुई घटना ने पूरे नोएडा वासियों समेत सभी को दहशत में डाल दिया था, जब आवारा कुत्तों ने एक मासूम बच्ची को नोच डाला था और उसकी मौत हो गई थी। फोटो: आईएएनएस (प्रतीकात्मक चित्र) pic.twitter.com/Ca0uzg8ctr — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) October 20, 2022

Stray Dog Tries To Attack Girl in Noida

