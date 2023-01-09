Continued land subsidence and cracks have become a topic of major concern in the Himalayan town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile angry residents got into a heated argument with SDM Kumkum Joshi and accused her of misbehaving. Locals also blocked the DM’s vehicle who was going to inspect relief work in the area. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Holy City Declared ‘Unsafe To Live’, Disaster-Affected Areas Evacuated

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Angry residents of Joshimath held a heated conversation with SDM Joshimath Kumkum Joshi last night & blocked DM's vehicle going to inspect relief camps. People accused SDM of misbehaving. pic.twitter.com/3QwHljS00D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023

