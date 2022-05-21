Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government is reducing the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. "This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre," she said.

Check tweet:

We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/13YJTpDGIf — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)