In a tense development, BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, and members of BJP Mahila Morcha were detained by Kolkata's New Town police on their way to Sandeshkhali. The incident follows days of unrest in the area, triggered by the arrest of key-accused Shahjahan Sheikh. Amidst rising tension, a scuffle and heated argument erupt between the BJP leaders and Bengal police on Thursday, March 7, leading to their arrest. West Bengal: Police Stop BJP Mahila Morcha Workers Team Led by Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Ghosh From Visiting Sandeshkhali (Watch Video).

BJP Leaders and Mahila Morcha Members Detained

#WATCH | BJP leaders Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Paul, and members of BJP Mahila Morcha were detained on their way to Sandeshkhali by Kolkata's New Town police. pic.twitter.com/7SkHpWDkZq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

