Sandeshkhali continues to remains on the boil even days after the arrest of key-accused Shahjahan Sheikh. Amidst the rising tension, BJP Mahila Morcha workers team led by leaders Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Ghosh were stopped by Bengal police moving towards surrounding Sandeshkhali. A scuffle and heated argument broke out between the BJP leaders and police on Thursday, March 7. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed BJP leaders being stopped at New Town, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Sandeshkhali ED Attack Case: West Bengal Government Seeks Urgent Hearing in Supreme Court against CBI Probe into Attack on ED and CAPF Teams.

Scuffle Erupts Between BJP Leaders and Bengal Police:

VIDEO | BJP Mahila Morcha workers team led by leaders Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Ghosh, on their way to #Sandeshkhali, stopped by West Bengal Police at New Town. pic.twitter.com/ggk6AoZQ0b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2024

