The wholesale inflation across the country dropped to 12.96 percent in January, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. In December, 2021, the wholesale inflation was 13.56 percent and 14.87 in November 2021. The government in a press release said, “The high rate of inflation in January, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year.”

