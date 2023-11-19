BJP National President JP Nadda and party workers were seen enjoying the India vs Australia ICC CWC 2023 final match today, November 19. A video of JP Nadda and BJP workers watching the ICC CWC 2023 final match between India and Australia Final in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri has also gone viral on social media. The 34-second video clip shows the BJP leader and party workers in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri watching the match. IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Expresses Confidence, Says 'Our Bowlers Will Bowl Well and India Will Win' (Watch Video).

JP Nadda Watches India vs Australia Final Match

#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda along with party workers watch the India vs Australia Final match, in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri. #ICCWorldCupFinal #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/WoYfCbr6M8 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

