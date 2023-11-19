Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday, November 19, expressed confidence about India winning the ICC Cricket World Cup Final. "It is a good target and our bowlers will bowl well and India will win," he said. Rohit Sharma's "Men in Blue" set a target of 241 for Australia at the end of the first innings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. World Cup Final 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Ahmedabad Airport, To Attend India vs Australia Match at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

India Will Win

#WATCH | ICC Cricket World Cup Final: After the first innings, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "It is a good target and our bowlers will bowl well and India will win..."#ICCCricketWorldCup #IndiaVsAustralia pic.twitter.com/PraELDKemA — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

