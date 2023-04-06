YouTuber Manish Kashyap who has been sent to judicial custody till April 19 for posting fake videos of migrant labourers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been booked under National Security Act. Manish Kashyap along with three others were earlier booked under the charge of making a fabricated video where migrant labourers from Bihar were purportedly seen getting thrashed by locals in Tamil Nadu. The videos that were uploaded by him and three other accused on social media turned out to be fake. Subsequently, he was arrested and later taken to Tamil Nadu. Bihar Migrant Workers Attack Video Case: Accused Manish Kashyap in Tamil Nadu Police Custody, To Be Produced Before Madurai Court.

Manish Kashyap Booked Under NSA

YouTuber Manish Kashyap who has been sent to judicial custody till April 19 for posting fake videos of migrant labourers from Bihar "being attacked" in Tamil Nadu has been booked under National Security Act (NSA). — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

